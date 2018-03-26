Photo: Marvel Studios

Anything can happen in the ‘90s! Today, Marvel confirmed that the ragtag trio of Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) will be popping up in some capacity in Captain Marvel. The superhero film, for all of the newbies out there, will follow the titular Air Force pilot (Brie Larson!) who gains superpowers after an accident — and it’s already being marketed as an action extravaganza with lots of homages to iconic ‘90s movies. Just let us know who will be sporting The Rachel, Marvel. Thanks.