Cardi B Reveals the Cover of Her Upcoming Debut Album Invasion of Privacy

Have you ever suddenly received something you didn’t even know you needed? No, we’re not talking about Cardi B’s much-anticipated first album, which you absolutely knew you needed to hear in 2018. We’re talking about the cover art for said debut album, posted to Instagram by the rapper on Monday evening, which depicts Cardi delivering unto you a full ‘80s Lady Max Headroom vision. “My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS !,” she wrote. “My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!❤️💪🏾.” Oh right, and Invasion of Privacy will arrive next Friday, which, upon further reflection, is also something you really, really needed.