Let Us Give Thanks for This Cardi B Speech Thanking Her Haters

Consider this the spiritual sequel to Allison Janney’s Oscars quip that she did it all by herself. At Sunday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cardi B won Best New Artist, and being the national treasure that she is, her acceptance speech thanked the village that got her there: the fans for always correctly thinking she’s right, her man, and … her haters. Yes, the ones who always have something to say about her songs, but since they have to listen to her songs to be able to say something about them, she still wins. Suckas! Cardi also announced that her debut album will finally arrive in April: “Stay tuned, motherfuckers!” We’ll keep our ears alert for the Cardi B cackle siren.