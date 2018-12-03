Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

John Oliver Found a Way to Make Bitcoin Interesting: A Keegan-Michael Key Sketch

Key is your new bitcoin financial adviser.

24 mins ago

Jessica Jones Recap: Take Your Mother to Work Day

“Who doesn’t wish they could change something about their mother?”

12:28 p.m.

The Ready Player One Pop-Culture Wink That’s Going to Divide Audiences

Four takeaways — one of them spoiler-y — from the SXSW premiere of Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ernest Cline’s gaming fantasy.

12:16 p.m.

American Idol Draws Solid Ratings in ABC Debut, But It’s No Phenom

With 10.3 million viewers, it’s the lowest-rated Idol premiere ever.

12:00 p.m.

Zooey Deschanel Is Leading the Cast of a Truly Wild Beauty and the Beast Concert

Taye Diggs! Jane Krakowski! Rebel Wilson! Kelsey Grammer …?

11:22 a.m.

Let Us Give Thanks for This Cardi B Speech Thanking Her Haters

“They be downloading my songs so they could hear it and talk crap, but it benefits me hahahahahaha.”

11:16 a.m.

Here’s What Barry Jenkins Would Have Said at the Oscars, If Given the Chance

Jenkins was a keynote speaker at SXSW.

11:01 a.m.

Eminem Calls Out NRA for Controlling the ‘Puppet’ in iHeartRadio Performance

“They love their guns more than our children.”

11:01 a.m.

Spring TV Preview: Westworld, Barry, and More Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

It’s a damn good season for television.

10:12 a.m.

Praise Bey-sus, Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Touring Together Again

She’s still in love with you, boy.

10:02 a.m.

Jessica Jones Recap: Mom Genes

Trish is the dumbest dum-dum that ever dumm-dummed.

9:00 a.m.

Wolverine: The Long Night Is a Bold Experiment for Marvel

We’ll see where the Marvel podcast goes, but it’s off to a very promising start.

9:00 a.m.

Sophie Turner On Her ‘Most Transformative Role Yet’

We talk to the Game of Thrones star about her new film, Josie — and about why she’s no longer a “troublemaker.”

8:00 a.m.

Julian Casablancas on His Album, the Strokes, and How Money Ruined Modern Pop

He became famous for embodying classic rock-and-roll nonchalance. These days he’s more interested in showing how deeply he’s engaged.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Chi Recap: Keeping the Peace

Will Ronnie’s confession bring him the absolution he so badly wants and needs?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Timeless Season Premiere Recap: Good Guys Revolt

Welcome back to the show that miraculously didn’t end!

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Delicate’ Music Video: Fame Is Hard. Dancing Is Easy.

Being rendered invisible by a magic letter of some kind really makes you contemplate your stardom.

Yesterday at 10:20 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Love & Ham

What did Shereé know? When did she know it? What exactly is a water bug?

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

The Walking Dead Recap: Swamp Things

Negan is ready to rain down zombie guts on Hilltop.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

American Idol Premiere Recap: Another Moment Like This

As Kelly Clarkson once sang, “Some people wait a lifetime … for an Idol reboot that probably shouldn’t exist.”