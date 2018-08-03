After getting a few friendly digs in at Mark Hamill while presenting him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Harrison Ford took a moment to honor the late anchor of their iconic Star Wars gang. “When thinking about today I was really sorry that we don’t have the other member of our trio here to celebrate with us,” said Ford, “but I feel her presence.” True to form, Hamill was brimming with enthusiasm about the honor (“I haven’t been speechless since Force Awakens,” said Hamill), and honorary Jedis Kelly Marie Tran and Billy Lourd were both present to help dedicate his new star.