Chadwick Boseman and Cardi B are Headed to SNL Next Month

Ahead of her upcoming album and ahead of his upcoming being America’s sweetheart (he’s also in Avengers: Infinity War, premiering April 27), Cardi B and Chadwick Boseman will be sharing the stage at Studio 8H as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest and host respectively. Their episode will air on Saturday, April 7. It almost goes without saying that we’re looking at at least one Black Panther sketch, but hopefully Lorne’s already called Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph. It’s Cardi B, so we’re gonna require a new Bronx Beat.