3 mins ago

Kelly Ripa Declares Ryan Seacrest an ‘Easy, Professional, Great Person’

She was gushing.

10:41 a.m.

If Anyone Can Hook Adam Rippon Up With Shawn Mendes, It’s Ellen

“I know, like, Harry [Styles] will be upset.”

10:35 a.m.

Seth Meyers Says Trump Approaches Gun Policy Like It’s a Die Hard Movie

Meyers breaks down a chaotic week for the Trump White House.

10:04 a.m.

Wakanda’s Wholesome King Chadwick Boseman Surprised Black Panther Fans on Fallon

“I’ve seen the movie twice in theaters already, and once on bootleg.”

9:43 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Doesn’t Know If She’ll Speak to Ryan Seacrest at the Oscars

“I can’t imagine him being sexual.”

9:43 a.m.

Alec Baldwin Says It’s ‘Normal’ to Defend ‘Friends’ Woody Allen and James Toback

“It’s a normal inclination to want to rally by your friends up until the point that they are convicted of something.”

9:24 a.m.

11 Best New Songs of the Week: Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, 5SOS, Lorde, SZA

Janelle Monáe just made the best rap song of 2018, so far.

9:00 a.m.

Phoebe Robinson’s 10 Favorite Books

Roxane Gay, Zora Neale Hurston, and more

9:00 a.m.

Liv Ullman On Her Last Conversation with Ingmar Bergman

“He says, ‘Why did you come here?’ maybe not so happy about this, and I say, ‘You called for me.’”

8:00 a.m.

66 Oscar Monologues and Opening Numbers Ranked, From Worst to Best

From Seth MacFarlane and Snow White to Chris Rock and NPH, with lots of Bob Hope in the middle.

8:00 a.m.

The Best Comics to Read — and One Comics Doc to Watch — in March

From a surreal treatise on art to the saga of a sinister ice-cream man.

1:13 a.m.

Late Night Blasts Ben Carson’s $31,000 HUD Office Dining Set

“Does Ben Carson think a good chair costs $5,000? This guy would be the worst Price Is Right contestant.”

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Fact-checking Episode 6

What American Crime Story gets right and wrong in “Descent.”

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Recap: A Crystal Ball

Andrew Cunanan can’t see how flimsy his lies really are.

Yesterday at 10:49 p.m.

Stephen Colbert: ‘I Got to Give Credit to Donald Trump’ on Gun Control

In what must be a Late Show first, Stephen Colbert called one of Donald Trump’s gun opinions “reasonable.”

Yesterday at 9:10 p.m.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Quentin Tarantino’s Sharon Tate Movie

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in Los Angeles in 1969 and touches on the Manson family murders.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The X-Files Recap: We Learn From You

Is our technology conspiring against us?

Yesterday at 8:32 p.m.

Kristen Wiig Might Play the Villain in Wonder Woman 2

She’s reportedly in talks to play Cheetah.

Yesterday at 7:59 p.m.

Gina Rodriguez Lands Guest Spot on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

All signs point to her playing Detective Rosa Diaz’s love interest.

Yesterday at 7:05 p.m.

New Movies and Shows on iTunes: March 2018

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, I, Tonya, Phantom Thread, and more.