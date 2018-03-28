Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlie Walk has left his position as President of Republic Records amid sexual harassment allegations. On Wednesday, a representative from the label confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Republic Records and Walk “mutually agreed to part ways.” The news came nearly two months after former employee Tristan Coopersmith accused the music exec of misconduct in an open letter. In the letter Coopersmith alleged that Walk had regularly made lewd comments and shared his sexual fantasies about her; she also claims he “cornered her” and pushed her onto a bed during a party.

Outside the industry, Walk is probably best known for his stint as a judge on Fox’s singing competition The Four. Following Coopersmith’s allegation, two other women came forward with similar claims. He left The Four in late January ahead of the season finale. He told Vulture in a statement, “Out of respect for the contestants, my fellow judges and everyone involved with the show, I have made the decision not to attend the finale of The Four. I do not want my presence to be a distraction.” He added, “I welcome any investigation so that in short order these unfounded and hurtful accusations can be put to rest.”

Walk has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.