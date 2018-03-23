Chicago Fire Actress DuShon Monique Brown Dead at 49

Photo: Aaron Gang Photography/IMDB

In a statement to The Chicago Tribune, executive producer Dick Wolf confirmed the death of Chicago Fire actress DuShon Monique Brown. A Chicago native, Brown died Friday afternoon at the city’s St. James Olympia Field Hospital at the age of 49. “The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own,” Wolf told the Tribune. “Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.” In addition to portraying Fire Chief Wallace Boden’s assistant Connie on the NBC drama since 2012, Brown appeared on Prison Break, Shameless, Empire, and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, as well as a number of Chicago stages as a theater actress. Her cause of death has not yet been made public.