Yesterday at 11:41 p.m.

Andrew Cuomo Claims He Doesn’t Have a Favorite Sex and the City Character

“I don’t want to pick favorites.”

Yesterday at 11:29 p.m.

The Simpsons Explores the President’s Nightmares in ‘A Tale of Two Trumps’ Short

Rest easy, POTUS. It was all a dream.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Good-bye, Lefty

Oof, Xiomara does indeed have breast cancer.

Yesterday at 9:17 p.m.

Chicago Fire Actress DuShon Monique Brown Dead at 49

“The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own,” EP Dick Wolf told The Chicago Tribune.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

Russell Simmons Being Sued For $10 Million By New Rape Accuser

Simmons is already fielding allegations of rape and harassment from multiple other women.

Yesterday at 7:30 p.m.

Matt Damon Discusses His Decision to Implement Inclusion Riders

“The rider itself is not the point. That’s the means to the end. The point is inclusion and hopefully this is the tool that can get us there.”

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

Nate Parker Sets Return With LAPD Biopic

Based on the life of Ralph Waddy, who investigated many of L.A.’s highest-profile cases.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Stays on Her Hustle And Signs Up for Lego Movie 2

Everything will surely be more awesome.

Yesterday at 5:29 p.m.

I Kill Giants Is a Strange, Moving Tale of Childhood Grief and Fantasy

The adaptation of Joe Kelly’s graphic novel is a major moment for young star Madison Wolfe.

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

Well, Taylor Swift Has at Least One Political Opinion: Gun Control

Swift has donated to the March for Our Lives campaign “to support gun reform.”

Yesterday at 3:14 p.m.

The Terror Is a Horrifying 19th-Century Nightmare

AMC’s new historical drama is misery porn, beautifully rendered.

Yesterday at 2:48 p.m.

Nahnatchka Khan Is Directing That Ali Wong–Randall Park Rom-Com

The film follows two childhood friends who end up in “vastly different socioeconomic situations.”

Yesterday at 2:43 p.m.

What Do Danity Kane and Donald Trump Jr. Have in Common? Aubrey O’Day!

“Damaged” is a song that stands the test of time.

Yesterday at 2:16 p.m.

What Phoebe Robinson Can’t Live Without

“I just wanna go on the record to say I talk about U2 so much, I should be their publicist. I should be added to the PR team.”

Yesterday at 2:13 p.m.

How the Minds Behind Barry Made an Unlikely Hit-Man Comedy

Bill Hader, Alec Berg, and Henry Winkler talk their new HBO show.

Yesterday at 1:46 p.m.

Exclusive: Watch the Isle of Dogs Cast Talk Finding Their Very Good Dogs’ Voices

Wes Anderson, Jason Schwartzman, Jeff Goldblum, Courtney B. Vance, Koyu Rankin, Akira Ito, and Jeremy Dawson had a live Q&A last night in NYC.

Yesterday at 1:13 p.m.

Regina King on Finally Directing Her First TV Pilot

“Every show I’ve directed was picked with the intention of giving me the tools that I’m going to need once I finally direct a pilot.”

Yesterday at 1:13 p.m.

The 2018 Network Pilot Season Shows Considerable Gains for Women Directors

This year, 19 women are directing 24 out of 75 pilots; by comparison, last year, women directed six of 70 pilots.

Yesterday at 12:26 p.m.

Barry’s Killer Comedy Is a Great Showcase for Bill Hader

The tone is tricky, but Hader’s new HBO show will get under your skin.

Yesterday at 12:16 p.m.

Chloe x Halle’s Music Video Is a Lemonade-Style Short Film

Bey’s protégés are reclaiming their time, with help from Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders.