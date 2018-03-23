Latest News from Vulture

3:45 p.m.

Well, Taylor Swift Has at Least One Political Opinion: Gun Control

Swift has donated to the March for Our Lives campaign “to support gun reform.”

3:14 p.m.

The Terror Is a Horrifying 19th-Century Nightmare

AMC’s new historical drama is misery porn, beautifully rendered.

2:48 p.m.

Nahnatchka Khan Is Directing That Ali Wong–Randall Park Rom-Com

The film follows two childhood friends who end up in “vastly different socioeconomic situations.”

2:43 p.m.

What Do Danity Kane and Donald Trump Jr. Have in Common? Aubrey O’Day!

“Damaged” is a song that stands the test of time.

2:13 p.m.

How the Minds Behind Barry Made an Unlikely Hit-Man Comedy

Bill Hader, Alec Berg, and Henry Winkler talk their new HBO show.

1:46 p.m.

Exclusive: Watch the Isle of Dogs Cast Talk Finding Their Very Good Dogs’ Voices

Wes Anderson, Jason Schwartzman, Jeff Goldblum, Courtney B. Vance, Koyu Rankin, Akira Ito, and Jeremy Dawson had a live Q&A last night in NYC.

1:13 p.m.

Regina King on Finally Directing Her First TV Pilot

“Every show I’ve directed was picked with the intention of giving me the tools that I’m going to need once I finally direct a pilot.”

1:13 p.m.

The 2018 Network Pilot Season Shows Considerable Gains for Women Directors

This year, 19 women are directing 24 out of 75 pilots; by comparison, last year, women directed six of 70 pilots.

12:26 p.m.

Barry’s Killer Comedy Is a Great Showcase for Bill Hader

The tone is tricky, but Hader’s new HBO show will get under your skin.

12:16 p.m.

Chloe x Halle’s Music Video Is a Lemonade-Style Short Film

Bey’s protégés are reclaiming their time, with help from Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders.

11:16 a.m.

This One Time at Band Camp Jennifer Garner’s Friend Gave a Terrible Blow Job

“She took it very literally and she had quite a strong blow.”

11:07 a.m.

Four Unsane Scenes That Prove Claire Foy Can Trade Her Crown for Horror Films

This little Brit packs a big punch. Literally.

11:05 a.m.

Everything in Wild Wild Country Is Amazing Except Its Horrible Font

Like most documentaries, Wild Wild Country delivers all the information we need, but it does it in a font that is so ornate it’s nearly illegible.

10:23 a.m.

The Isle of Dogs Cast Strikes a Pose With Rescue Pups

The cast posed with puppies you can actually adopt!

10:21 a.m.

Of Course Will Smith Sang the Fresh Prince Theme Song With Jimmy Fallon

Because obviously.

9:34 a.m.

Spice Girls to Expand their Spice Filmography With an Animated Superhero Movie

Each character will have a unique “girl power.”

9:32 a.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: Best of Five

“Helen” is the episode that I’ve been waiting for.

8:24 a.m.

Jay Pharoah Talks About Claire Foy Being ‘a Beast’

“You don’t say no to Steven Soderbergh!”

1:59 a.m.

Matt Bomer Is Taking His Hometown to See Love, Simon for Free

You get a life-changing cinematic experience! And you get a life-changing cinematic experience!

1:15 a.m.

Jordan Klepper Takes The Opposition to D.C. to Chaperone Student Activists

Because what teens need now more than ever is supervision.