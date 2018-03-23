Chloe x Halle’s Music Video Is a Lemonade-Style Short Film

Latest News from Vulture

7:30 p.m.

Matt Damon Discusses His Decision to Implement Inclusion Riders

“The rider itself is not the point. That’s the means to the end. The point is inclusion and hopefully this is the tool that can get us there.”

5:49 p.m.

Nate Parker Sets Return With LAPD Biopic

Based on the life of Ralph Waddy, who investigated many of L.A.’s highest-profile cases.

5:45 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Stays on Her Hustle And Signs Up for Lego Movie 2

Everything will surely be more awesome.

5:29 p.m.

I Kill Giants Is a Strange, Moving Tale of Childhood Grief and Fantasy

The adaptation of Joe Kelly’s graphic novel is a major moment for young star Madison Wolfe.

3:45 p.m.

Well, Taylor Swift Has at Least One Political Opinion: Gun Control

Swift has donated to the March for Our Lives campaign “to support gun reform.”

3:14 p.m.

The Terror Is a Horrifying 19th-Century Nightmare

AMC’s new historical drama is misery porn, beautifully rendered.

2:48 p.m.

Nahnatchka Khan Is Directing That Ali Wong–Randall Park Rom-Com

The film follows two childhood friends who end up in “vastly different socioeconomic situations.”

2:43 p.m.

What Do Danity Kane and Donald Trump Jr. Have in Common? Aubrey O’Day!

“Damaged” is a song that stands the test of time.

2:16 p.m.

What Phoebe Robinson Can’t Live Without

“I just wanna go on the record to say I talk about U2 so much, I should be their publicist. I should be added to the PR team.”

2:13 p.m.

How the Minds Behind Barry Made an Unlikely Hit-Man Comedy

Bill Hader, Alec Berg, and Henry Winkler talk their new HBO show.

1:46 p.m.

Exclusive: Watch the Isle of Dogs Cast Talk Finding Their Very Good Dogs’ Voices

Wes Anderson, Jason Schwartzman, Jeff Goldblum, Courtney B. Vance, Koyu Rankin, Akira Ito, and Jeremy Dawson had a live Q&A last night in NYC.

1:13 p.m.

Regina King on Finally Directing Her First TV Pilot

“Every show I’ve directed was picked with the intention of giving me the tools that I’m going to need once I finally direct a pilot.”

1:13 p.m.

The 2018 Network Pilot Season Shows Considerable Gains for Women Directors

This year, 19 women are directing 24 out of 75 pilots; by comparison, last year, women directed six of 70 pilots.

12:26 p.m.

Barry’s Killer Comedy Is a Great Showcase for Bill Hader

The tone is tricky, but Hader’s new HBO show will get under your skin.

12:16 p.m.

Chloe x Halle’s Music Video Is a Lemonade-Style Short Film

Bey’s protégés are reclaiming their time, with help from Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders.

11:16 a.m.

This One Time at Band Camp Jennifer Garner’s Friend Gave a Terrible Blow Job

“She took it very literally and she had quite a strong blow.”

11:07 a.m.

Four Unsane Scenes That Prove Claire Foy Can Trade Her Crown for Horror Films

This little Brit packs a big punch. Literally.

11:05 a.m.

Everything in Wild Wild Country Is Amazing Except Its Horrible Font

Like most documentaries, Wild Wild Country delivers all the information we need, but it does it in a font that is so ornate it’s nearly illegible.

10:23 a.m.

The Isle of Dogs Cast Strikes a Pose With Rescue Pups

The cast posed with puppies you can actually adopt!

10:21 a.m.

Of Course Will Smith Sang the Fresh Prince Theme Song With Jimmy Fallon

Because obviously.