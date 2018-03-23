Chloe x Halle’s Music Video Is a Lemonade-Style Short Film

It’s been a while since we checked in with Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders, but Chloe and Halle’s music video for “The Kids Are Alright” catches us up: The 22-year-old is still a literal angel. The duo’s ten-minute short film for “The Kids Are Alright” zooms between lo-fi close-ups, bougie bars, and the beach, adding ethereal visuals to the singer-songwriters’ contemporary R&B. The Beyoncé influence is clear: Bey’s protégés are artists with their own vision, reclaiming their time from fake love and fake woke flexing. Chloe and Halle’s debut album The Kids Are Alright drops today.