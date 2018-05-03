Just Like That, Coco Songwriter Robert Lopez Is the First Ever to Double EGOT

Latest News from Vulture

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Funny Business Trip

Aren’t there restaurant supply companies in Los Angeles?

9:14 p.m.

Looks Like Martin Shkreli Has to Fork Over That Wu-Tang Album After All

Convicted of fraud, the now-infamous “pharma bro” reportedly has to forfeit $7.36 million in assets.

6:35 p.m.

Bill Cosby Waiting to See If He’ll Have to Face 19 Accusers in Court

The DA asked that nearly two dozen of the comedian’s alleged sexual-assault victims be allowed to take the stand.

6:08 p.m.

Flint Town Is an Alarming Portrait of Cops, Politics, and a Reeling City

A candid Netflix docuseries about the crises in Flint, Michigan.

4:25 p.m.

Does It Matter If This Year’s Oscars Were the Least-Watched Ever?

ABC doesn’t need to panic about low ratings — yet.

3:37 p.m.

My Unpopular Opinion: The Oscars Should Always Be Long

Let me explain this to you.

3:27 p.m.

Arie and Lauren’s 11 Most Sensual Moments on The Bachelor

Has there ever been a Bachelor couple with this much pure, unadulterated passion?

3:24 p.m.

Why Get Out’s Screenplay Win Makes This the Biggest Oscars Ever for Horror

Jordan Peele brought the genre its first ever Academy Award for Original Screenplay.

3:08 p.m.

Rick Ross Released From Hospital 4 Days After Being Found Unresponsive

He reportedly had been treated for heart and respiratory issues.

2:22 p.m.

Roger Deakins Should Have Won an Oscar Years Ago

After 13 tries, the cinematographer won his first Oscar Sunday night.

2:10 p.m.

You Owe It to Yourself to Watch Divorce Season Two

The second season was a vast improvement over the first.

2:04 p.m.

Single Dad Brad Pitt Wants Tiffany Haddish to Give Him a Call

It’s what we deserve!

1:51 p.m.

This Lonely Island Song Would’ve Been the Funniest Part of the Oscars

The Lonely Island were asked to write a song for the Academy Awards. The result was deemed “financially and logistically impossible.”

1:16 p.m.

Adam Rippon Didn’t Even Need Ellen’s Help to Meet Shawn Mendes

He really harnessed an opportunity.

12:31 p.m.

Was Jimmy Kimmel’s Jet Ski Bit Funny?

Jimmy Kimmel threw down a gauntlet, in exchange for a Jet Ski. Did it work?

12:14 p.m.

The Oscars’ Most Meaningful Gift: Its Lady Presenter Pairings

The show’s producers finally understood the value of letting women present together, women who — gasp — actually like each other in real life.

11:43 a.m.

Black Mirror to Return for Season 5, Because Phones Haven’t Gotten Less Scary

Time to find new ways to make the future scary.

11:06 a.m.

Keegan-Michael Key Was Jordan Peele’s Biggest Stan on Oscar Night

Everything is fine until they lock eyes.

10:46 a.m.

The Hollywood PR Machine Has Finally Caught Up to #MeToo

That doesn’t mean things have actually changed.

10:39 a.m.

Scarred and Wiser, Andrew W.K. Finds a New Way to Party on You’re Not Alone

Has partying always been a form of self-help?