Stephen Colbert had a nice and easy Late Show monologue planned for Monday night, one that would’ve joked about trade tariffs and President Trump. Then, Sam Nunberg happened. In a series of random, wild media appearances, the former Trump aide invited Special Counsel Robert Mueller to arrest him. Tired: tariffs. Wired: combing through Nunberg’s breakdown, which spilled tea about everything from Russia to Hope Hicks having an affair with Corey Lewandowski. “Unlike you, some people try not to get arrested,” Colbert said, in response to Nunberg’s confusion over why Don Jr. wouldn’t be open about his meeting with Russian lawyers. Nunberg is serving the tea, sip up!