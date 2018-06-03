Latest News from Vulture

19 mins ago

Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like Is a Joyous Celebration of a TV Legend

Like Fred Rogers himself, this PBS special speaks to the deepest part of us.

1:46 p.m.

Christopher Robin Trailer: Winnie the Pooh Is Coming for Paddington’s Throne

Winnie the Pooh has ditched the Hundred Acre Woods.

1:45 p.m.

Can the Queer Eye Food Expert Actually Cook?

Can he really cook? The proof is in the pudding … he didn’t make.

1:34 p.m.

How a Veteran R&B Singer Scored the Biggest Hit of His Career

Tank’s “When We” is doing big numbers, and even he’s surprised.

1:16 p.m.

A Tribute to Lady Bird, Which Won No Oscars, But Was Still Hella Tight

We need more movies that show girlhood and home life as something dramatic and exquisite.

1:01 p.m.

Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles’s Daughter Killed in Brooklyn Car Crash

Miles’s daughter was one of two children killed in the crash.

12:13 p.m.

How Oprah, Reese, and Mindy Overcame Their Own Insecurities

The stars of A Wrinkle in Time get real with Vulture.

12:01 p.m.

Colbert Had to Switch His Monologue to Respond to Yesterday’s Bonkers News Cycle

Sam Nunberg’s media blitz trumped the monologue Colbert had planned.

11:59 a.m.

Why RuPaul’s Reversal on Trans Issues Is So Surprising

A look back at the history of RuPaul on trans identity.

11:44 a.m.

Director Cory Finley Makes the Case for Thoroughbreds As a Romantic Comedy

Director Cory Finley on violence against women onscreen, and why men are so afraid of female characters alone together.

11:21 a.m.

Luke Cage and His Hoodies Will Be Back on June 22

Netflix released a teaser for season two of the Marvel series.

11:06 a.m.

The Bachelor Finale Pissed Off Some Former Bachelor Stars, Too

“STOP. FILMING. HER.”

10:38 a.m.

Time’s Up Co-founder Will Lead the Recording Academy’s Female Task Force

Tina Tchen was also Michelle Obama’s chief of staff.

10:31 a.m.

The Bachelor Finale’s ‘Unedited’ Scene Was a Half-Hour Spectacle of Human Misery

The franchise plummeted to new depths of ratings-mining cynicism.

10:16 a.m.

Hard Sun Is a Waste of a Great Idea

Hulu’s sci-fi-flavored cop thriller squanders one of the most audacious hooks I’ve ever seen.

9:24 a.m.

Jordan Peele Put His Oscar in the Creepiest Place Possible

And next to his Key & Peele Emmy.

9:12 a.m.

Trump Tweets About Low Oscars Ratings: ‘Problem Is, We Don’t Have Stars Anymore’

He even throws in a “joke.”

9:00 a.m.

A Complete Guide to Every Apple TV Show in Development

Is Reese Witherspoon the new queen of Apple? We think so.

8:44 a.m.

FKA Twigs Returns to Expand Your Mind in New Spike Jonze–Directed Apple Ad

Featuring a surprise new song from Anderson .Paak!

8:11 a.m.

New Aladdin Will Have Songs From Greatest Showman and La La Land Writing Duo

The pair won Best Original Song for “City of Stars” last year.