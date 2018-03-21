Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Fact-checking the Season Finale

What American Crime Story got right and wrong about the closing days of Andrew Cunanan’s life.

12 mins ago

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Season Finale Recap: The Bloody End

Whether or not we like it, Andrew Cunanan and Gianni Versace are inextricably linked.

10:41 p.m.

Come Sunday Trailer: Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Preacher Has a Change of Faith

He still believes in god, but he’s not so sure about hell.

10:26 p.m.

The X-Files Season Finale Recap: The Struggle Continues

Is this the last X-Files episode ever?

9:43 p.m.

Netflix Is Adding Warning Video Before 13 Reasons Why

After conducting a study, Netflix is adding resources for teens and parents watching the teen drama.

9:01 p.m.

Younger Will Return on June 9, Obviously With a Reese Witherspoon Joke

We’d love to know what Reese thinks about the sex scenes in Marriage Vacation.

9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: The Real Housewives of Riverdale

Welcome to your surreal Bravo-CW crossover dream.

8:14 p.m.

Watch Margot Robbie Ominously Walk Away From The Camera in The Terminal Teaser

You can’t see her face, but she’s wearing snake tights and is as mad as a hatter.

6:41 p.m.

Secret Bill Cunningham Memoir To Be Published This September

The manuscript for Fashion Climber was discovered among possessions the photographer left behind.

6:30 p.m.

Tessa Thompson To Substantially Increase The Swagger of The Men In Black Reboot

She joins Chris Hemsworth in the franchise reboot.

6:28 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week: Courtney Barnett, Halsey, Hayley Kiyoko, Kygo

Courtney Barnett has written her best song yet.

5:55 p.m.

How One Legendary TV Writer Thinks We Can Fix Workplace Harassment

“Everyone should look at it and go ‘Ew!’”

5:23 p.m.

Don’t Underestimate G-Eazy

G-Eazy shows off his strengths, while embracing his limits, at Radio City Music Hall.

5:16 p.m.

Sneaky Pete’s Giovanni Ribisi on the One Rule to Being a Good Con Artist

He did a lot of research.

4:15 p.m.

Fifth Harmony: Who Will Win the Breakup?

You’re the first band member to leave your pop group. How likely are you to have the most success, according to history?

3:22 p.m.

Fred Savage Accused of Physical Harassment on The Grinder Set

He denies the allegations.

3:11 p.m.

How Well Do You Know Your Generic Network Dramas?

What even is Instinct?

3:00 p.m.

YouTube Red: 5 Things to Know About the Streaming Service

The video giant is now making a serious push into the subscription-based TV business.

2:26 p.m.

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon Flail and Scream in The Spy Who Dumped Me Trailer

Extremely hello to Sam Heughan.

2:21 p.m.

YouTube Orders New Movie Vulture Club, Which We Had Nothing to Do With We Swear

Starring Susan Sarandon, Edie Falco, and Matt Bomer.