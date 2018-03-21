Come Sunday Trailer: Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Preacher Has a Change of Faith

Many religious leaders believe they have received a message from God, but what happens if their followers don’t agree with that message? In Netflix’s new movie Come Sunday, Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Carlton Pearson, a bishop who led a large congregation in Tulsa, Oklahoma and appeared weekly on national television until he began preaching that God told him there was no hell. Pearson’s story gained national exposure in the 2005 “Heretics” episode of This American Life. The movie also stars Jason Segel, Danny Glover, Lakeith Stanfield, Condola Rashad, and Martin Sheen as televangelist Dr. Oral Roberts. It becomes available for streaming on April 13.