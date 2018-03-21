Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Fact-checking the Season Finale

What American Crime Story got right and wrong about the closing days of Andrew Cunanan’s life.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Season Finale Recap: The Bloody End

Whether or not we like it, Andrew Cunanan and Gianni Versace are inextricably linked.

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

Come Sunday Trailer: Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Preacher Has a Change of Faith

He still believes in god, but he’s not so sure about hell.

Yesterday at 10:26 p.m.

The X-Files Season Finale Recap: The Struggle Continues

Is this the last X-Files episode ever?

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

Netflix Is Adding Warning Video Before 13 Reasons Why

After conducting a study, Netflix is adding resources for teens and parents watching the teen drama.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

Younger Will Return on June 9, Obviously With a Reese Witherspoon Joke

We’d love to know what Reese thinks about the sex scenes in Marriage Vacation.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: The Real Housewives of Riverdale

Welcome to your surreal Bravo-CW crossover dream.

Yesterday at 8:14 p.m.

Watch Margot Robbie Ominously Walk Away From The Camera in The Terminal Teaser

You can’t see her face, but she’s wearing snake tights and is as mad as a hatter.

Yesterday at 6:41 p.m.

Secret Bill Cunningham Memoir To Be Published This September

The manuscript for Fashion Climber was discovered among possessions the photographer left behind.

Yesterday at 6:30 p.m.

Tessa Thompson To Substantially Increase The Swagger of The Men In Black Reboot

She joins Chris Hemsworth in the franchise reboot.

Yesterday at 6:28 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week: Courtney Barnett, Halsey, Hayley Kiyoko, Kygo

Courtney Barnett has written her best song yet.

Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

How One Legendary TV Writer Thinks We Can Fix Workplace Harassment

“Everyone should look at it and go ‘Ew!’”

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

Don’t Underestimate G-Eazy

G-Eazy shows off his strengths, while embracing his limits, at Radio City Music Hall.

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

Sneaky Pete’s Giovanni Ribisi on the One Rule to Being a Good Con Artist

He did a lot of research.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

Fifth Harmony: Who Will Win the Breakup?

You’re the first band member to leave your pop group. How likely are you to have the most success, according to history?

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

Fred Savage Accused of Physical Harassment on The Grinder Set

He denies the allegations.

Yesterday at 3:11 p.m.

How Well Do You Know Your Generic Network Dramas?

What even is Instinct?

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

YouTube Red: 5 Things to Know About the Streaming Service

The video giant is now making a serious push into the subscription-based TV business.

Yesterday at 2:26 p.m.

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon Flail and Scream in The Spy Who Dumped Me Trailer

Extremely hello to Sam Heughan.

Yesterday at 2:21 p.m.

YouTube Orders New Movie Vulture Club, Which We Had Nothing to Do With We Swear

Starring Susan Sarandon, Edie Falco, and Matt Bomer.