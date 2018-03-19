Following Pressure From Time’s Up, Cuomo Launches Review of 2015 Weinstein Case

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed the state attorney general to review how the New York County district attorney, Cyrus Vance, handled a 2015 investigation into sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Cuomo’s announcement comes after Time’s Up published a powerful letter on The Cut on Sunday night, demanding that the governor launch an independent investigation into Vance’s decision not to bring charges against Weinsten for assaulting Ambra Battilana. Time’s Up was prompted to issue the open letter after a story in New York magazine revealed the alleged mishandling of the sexual-assault case.

“The recent revelations about sexual assault and harassment pervasive in our society are most disturbing,” the governor wrote in a statement on Monday. “We are leading the way forward with the nation’s most comprehensive reform package. This behavior must end.”

Following the governor’s announcement, actresses involved in the Time’s Up movement voiced their support for Cuomo’s decision on Twitter.

TIME'S UP calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo @NYGovCuomo to open an investigation of NY County DA, Cyrus Vance @manhattanDA, & the DA office to determine why no one prosecuted #HarveyWeinstein for sexual abuse crimes against one of his accusers, Ambra Battilana. #InvestigateVance — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 19, 2018

Here is the governor’s full statement: