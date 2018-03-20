Cynthia Nixon Gets Delayed by Subway on Her Way to Try to Fix the Subway

Photo: Youtube/Cynthia For New York

Ladies, gentlemen, and gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon: The train you’re on is being taken out of service. On her way to her first event as a political candidate Tuesday, and ostensibly on her way to fix the subway system and restore order back to our lives, Cynthia Nixon’s No. 3 train stopped working. The irony! Political operative Rebecca Katz, who worked on Bill de Blasio’s first campaign for New York City mayor, shared a photo of Nixon exiting the stalled train.

That thing when you’re headed to talk about fixing the subways and your train goes out of service. #CuomosMTA pic.twitter.com/3DfJBpjrDa — Rebecca Katz (@RebeccaKKatz) March 20, 2018

To paraphrase Carrie Bradshaw: In New York, you’re always looking for a job, an apartment, a boyfriend — and someone to fix our transit system!