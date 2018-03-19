Cynthia Nixon Formally Announces Run for New York Governor

What a future Miranda Hobbes has ended up having. Today, after months of rumors, actor Cynthia Nixon formally announced her run for governor of New York, going up against incumbent Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Nixon released a video with her announcement, which emphasizes her focus on education policy, income inequality, and public transportation (the subtext of the ad might as well be “I’ll fix the subways”). Nixon would come at Cuomo from the left and has the support of political operatives Bill Hyers and Rebecca Katz, who worked on Bill de Blasio’s first campaign for New York City mayor. The primary isn’t until September, which gives plenty of time for everyone to argue how the characters on Sex and the City would vote.