The Darkest Minds Trailer: Amandla Stenberg’s Next Teen Uprising

“This ain’t a scene, it’s an arms race!” Amandla Stenberg is leading a new uprising, with a fresh team of teen outlaws (this time Beach Rats’ breakout Harris Dickinson, The Get Down’s Skylan Brooks, and newcomer Miya Cech). In The Darkest Minds, the few children the world has left develop superpowers. When they’re rounded up and incarcerated, Amandla & Co. break free and lead a revolution. Bonus: Mandy Moore is on their side. The film’s vision of teen activists is particularly timely given the fact that real-world teens are doing the same thing, but without laser eyes or telepathy. See it in theaters August 3.