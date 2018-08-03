David Chase Is Developing Sopranos Prequel Movie, The Many Saints of Newark

Sopranos creator David Chase is readying a prequel to the iconic HBO series. Titled The Many Saints of Newark, the movie will be set during the Newark riots in the ’60s, when white flight and redlining led to bitter battles between black and Italian gangsters. According to Deadline, the script was written by Chase and Lawrence Konner, and Chase will produce. The script was purchased by New Line. Deadline reports that some of the show’s characters will appear in the film, likely Tony Soprano’s parents, Giovanni “Johnny Boy” and Livia, and his uncle Junior.