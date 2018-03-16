David Tennant to Go Camping with Jennifer Garner in Lena Dunham’s New HBO Comedy

David Tennant, former star of Doctor Who and your dreams about being married to Doctor Who, has signed on to the new HBO series Camping from Girls duo Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner. The actor is set to play Walt, the husband of co-star Jennifer Garner’s Kathryn. The story revolves around Walt’s birthday camping trip, where tension builds, as it often does when people have to sleep outside. Walt’s character is said to be obedient and loving, but also, gasp (!) secretly unhappy. Could it be the tent? The mosquitos? The campfire smoke that seems to be always headed right for your face? The show, based on a 2016 Sky Media series written and directed by Julia Davis, follows a weekend of “tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime” which likely describes any camping trip David Tennant gets invited on.

