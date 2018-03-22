Because Deadpool 2 isn’t afraid of a little fan-service, here it is: Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) talking about The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, which starred the actor’s IRL wife Blake Lively. “But if you want to fight for what’s right, sometimes you have to fight dirty. And that is why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography,” he tells his friends. The Deadpool sequel finds its hero a bit happier but no less acerbic, until Cable (Josh Brolin) arrives, and Wade has to curate a clique of super-friends (including Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz). Per Reynolds, the movie’s quality falls somewhere between Godfather 2 and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. See it in theaters May 18.