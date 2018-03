Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

NYC Stories: Archer’s Lucky Yates Watches New York City Break a New Yorker

Lucky Yates (you’ll recognize him as the voice of Dr. Krieger on Archer) recounts the day he saw the city finally grind a man down.

7 mins ago

Breaking Down the New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Wait, how many Infinity Stones does Thanos have?

14 mins ago

Seth Meyers Finally Just Says That Trump Is Stupid

Seth Meyers stops trying to figure out what the president is doing, because it turns out POTUS might not even know.

11:46 a.m.

Adam Scott on Playing the ‘Befuddled Beta Male,’ and Big Little Lies

“I’m confident enough to know that’s not all I can do.”

11:29 a.m.

How Do We Talk About Cultural Appropriation Between People of Color?

Is the issue so black and white?

11:06 a.m.

Melissa Joan Hart Might Explain It All Again in Clarissa Reboot

Clarissa creator Mitchell Kriegman is also in talks to write and executive produce the series.

10:37 a.m.

Jeff Goldblum Thinks Your Impression of Him Is Umm … Well … GOOD

On Conan last night, the actor talked about loving hearing people do an impression of him.

10:13 a.m.

Where Did RuPaul’s Drag Race Go Wrong This Season?

Wake up, show!

9:59 a.m.

9 Video Games We Can’t Wait to Play This Spring

So, uh, how about that Far Cry game?

9:45 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Girls Against Boys

In Scandal, D.C. has long been a sexually treacherous boys’ club.

9:32 a.m.

Death Awaits Our Heroes in New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Featuring not one but two quippy Peters!

9:29 a.m.

Queen Angela Bassett Makes Royal Decree on Black Panther Thirst

Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, or … Daniel Kaluuya?

9:27 a.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Reveals How the Eliminated Queens Voted in the Top Two

Their choices will surprise you.

8:38 a.m.

Let’s Talk About the End of Love

It surprised me at a moment when I wasn’t necessarily expecting any surprises from Love.

6:34 a.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Season Finale Recap: Let Annalise Live!

All I want is Viola Davis in a series of responsible-looking wigs delivering passionate monologues.

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: How Do I Love Thee?

Help your baby mama, Jackson!

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

It’s Fist-Pumping Time: The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Is Here

In the sage words of Snooki: “As we age we just get more delinquency.”

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: The Stunters and the Stunted

Honestly, this entire recap could be all about Van.

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Every Pop-Culture Easter Egg You Probably Missed in Atlanta Robbin’ Season

Did you catch the references to Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples, and BoJack Horseman?

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

Dax Shepard Enters The Ranch As Danny Masterson Exits

Shepard has signed on as a recurring guest star.