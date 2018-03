Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Jeff Goldblum Thinks Your Impression of Him Is Umm … Well … GOOD

On Conan last night, the actor talked about loving hearing people do an impression of him.

29 mins ago

Where Did RuPaul’s Drag Race Go Wrong This Season?

Wake up, show!

9:59 a.m.

9 Video Games We Can’t Wait to Play This Spring

So, uh, how about that Far Cry game?

9:45 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Girls Against Boys

In Scandal, D.C. has long been a sexually treacherous boys’ club.

9:32 a.m.

Death Awaits Our Heroes in New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Featuring not one but two quippy Peters!

9:29 a.m.

Queen Angela Bassett Makes Royal Decree on Black Panther Thirst

Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, or … Daniel Kaluuya?

9:27 a.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Reveals How the Eliminated Queens Voted in the Top Two

Their choices will surprise you.

8:38 a.m.

Let’s Talk About the End of Love

It surprised me at a moment when I wasn’t necessarily expecting any surprises from Love.

6:34 a.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Season Finale Recap: Let Annalise Live!

All I want is Viola Davis in a series of responsible-looking wigs delivering passionate monologues.

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: How Do I Love Thee?

Help your baby mama, Jackson!

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

It’s Fist-Pumping Time: The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Is Here

In the sage words of Snooki: “As we age we just get more delinquency.”

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: The Stunters and the Stunted

Honestly, this entire recap could be all about Van.

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Every Pop-Culture Easter Egg You Probably Missed in Atlanta Robbin’ Season

Did you catch the references to Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples, and BoJack Horseman?

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

Dax Shepard Enters The Ranch As Danny Masterson Exits

Shepard has signed on as a recurring guest star.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: When Margaritaville Comes to Times Square

How it got here, I haven’t a clue.

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season-Finale Recap: You’re a Winner, Baby

Is it Shangela, Kennedy, Trixie, or BeBe Zahara Benet?

Yesterday at 9:03 p.m.

James Levine Sues the Met Opera Days After He Was Fired Over Abuse Allegations

The conductor and former music director is suing the Met for breach of contract and defamation.

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

The Producers of Stranger Things and The Conjuring Are Making a Horror Movie

James Wan and Shawn Levy are developing There’s Someone Inside Your House.

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

Tomb Raider Is the Sort of Pulpy Action Fun That We Undervalue

Starring Alicia Vikander, the film does everything right that last year’s The Mummy did so garishly, painfully wrong.

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

Ava DuVernay Reportedly Directing The New Gods for DC and Warner Bros.

Bam!