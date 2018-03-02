Missing the glorious, perfect Fifty Shades movies? Christian Grey gets an upgrade in the upcoming romantic comedy Book Club: Instead of being sassed by Anastasia Steele (in front of a Chronicles of Riddick poster, no less), he’s ogled by Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen. The ladies play Diane, Vivian, Sharon, and Carol, septuagenarian hotties spicing up their life with the E. L. James series. Assorted blessings: Keaton being romanced by Andy Garcia, Fonda’s scarlet hair, Steenburgen popping Viagra into Craig T. Nelson’s beer. Bonus: With Dakota Johnson’s dad Don playing a supporting role, maybe this takes place in the same cinematic universe?