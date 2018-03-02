Book Club Trailer: Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda Obsessively Annotate Fifty Shades
Missing the glorious, perfect Fifty Shades movies? Christian Grey gets an upgrade in the upcoming romantic comedy Book Club: Instead of being sassed by Anastasia Steele (in front of a Chronicles of Riddick poster, no less), he’s ogled by Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen. The ladies play Diane, Vivian, Sharon, and Carol, septuagenarian hotties spicing up their life with the E. L. James series. Assorted blessings: Keaton being romanced by Andy Garcia, Fonda’s scarlet hair, Steenburgen popping Viagra into Craig T. Nelson’s beer. Bonus: With Dakota Johnson’s dad Don playing a supporting role, maybe this takes place in the same cinematic universe?
Watch Now
- How Black Panther Reinvents Hollywood Visions of Africa
- Peppermint Reacts to All Stars Season 3
- We Quizzed Nicolas Cage on His Old Movie Lines and Honestly He Was Great
- Every Celebrity That Tahani Has Name-Dropped on The Good Place
- James Adomian Is Obsessed With a Meticulously Symmetrical Mustache
- Octavia Spencer Was Mistaken for Mo’Nique
- Zazie Beetz on Fame’s Limitations: ‘The Version of Me on the Internet Isn’t Me’
- Here’s the Advice Chris Elliott Gave Daughter Abby Elliott When She Joined SNL
- Kelly Macdonald Stans for Margot Robbie
- Joan Jett Loved Working With Michael J. Fox
- Haley Joel Osment Had a Very Awkward Middle-School Dance
- Naomi Watts Does Her Best David Lynch Impression
- Reed Morano Says Peter Dinklage Would Be the Lead in Her Star Wars Movie
- Omari Hardwick on Why Black Actors Can’t Go Full Method: ‘I’ll Get in Trouble’
- Chloë Grace Moretz and Desiree Akhavan on Filming Sex Scenes Sensitively
- Rupert Everett: ‘Oscar Wilde Is Really the Beginning of the Gay Movement’
- How Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan Work Together As a Couple
- Debra Messing’s Doctor Told Her to Stop Using Her Phone
- Hari Nef and Suki Waterhouse Were Rejected from a Gay Leather Bar in New Orleans
- Armando Iannucci Thinks Jason Isaacs Would Make an Excellent Anthony Scaramucci