Dogs Review Isle of Dogs

The critics have spoken and they generally really like Isle of Dogs, with our David Edelstein writing, “Nothing fits together and everything harmonizes, magically.” But those were human critics. Sure, they can determine if Wes Anderson’s mise-en-scène was more of a mise-fun-scène, but what do they know about the life and psychology of dogs? So, we asked dogs. Vulture put out a call and found six very good boys to see Isle of Dogs and report back on their thoughts. And we say “thoughts,” because that’s what you hear in the video. Dogs can’t talk, but have you seen Up? It’s like Up. All the dogs are wearing collars that communicate what’s in their heads. And what’s in their heads, well, varies. Some liked it, some hated it, some thought it was scary, some were too distracted to answer a direct question. Here is a review, in the style of dogs.