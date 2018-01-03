Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, And Lily Tomlin Are All In For That 9 to 5 Reboot

Photo: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

While 20th Century Fox reportedly negotiates with Rashida Jones about penning a 9 to 5 update with original writer Patricia Resnick, the 1980 film’s iconic trio of working women has already committed to appearing in the planned reboot. Dolly Parton told Nightline that the studio came to her with an offer just a few days ago and she agreed. “I’ve been talking to Lily and Jane … Actually all these years, we’ve talked about doing a sequel to 9 to 5 and it never made any real sense until just recently,” Parton said. “We’re trying to get the script and all that. Everybody is very interested and we’ve all agreed that we’d love to do it if it’s right.” And even if there isn’t a script yet — or an official confirmation about the film from Fox — Parton already had details to share about Doralee, Judy, and Violet. Since the original film, they have become business owners themselves, and will provide guidance to the new class of ladies trying to make their way up the boss man’s ladder. The full interview with Parton will air tonight on Nightline.