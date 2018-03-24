Donald Glover and FX Walk Away From Deadpool Animated Series

Last year FXX and Marvel Television issued a surprise announcement that an adult-oriented animated Deadpool series was in the works. The show was to be created by Donald Glover and Stephen Glover, the brothers and writing team behind the critically acclaimed FX series Atlanta. However, today Variety reports that both FX and the Glover brothers are walking away from the project.

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s ‘Deadpool’ animated series,” FX said in a statement. Though the network didn’t go into details, Variety speculates it may simply be that Donald Glover is very, very tired. You see, in addition to writing and starring in FX’s Atlanta, he also has a starring role in May’s forthcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, is set to voice Simba in Disney’s upcoming live-action Lion King, recently won a Grammy as recording artist Childish Gambino, and, in his free time, just had a second baby. Wow, even just typing all of that out is exhausting. So, unless Dumbledore gave him a time-turner that we don’t know about, it seems totally understandable he’d need to scale back to just one or two critically-acclaimed, award-winning projects.