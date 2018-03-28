Donald Glover Shares Mock Deadpool Script Spoofing Hollywood Racism

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Donald Glover actually wasn’t too busy to helm the Deadpool show he and his brother Stephen Glover were working on for television. When the FXX-Marvel collab fell apart, it seemed like it was because Glover — star of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Atlanta, and the new Lion King — had a full docket. But apparently Deadpool died due to creative differences, which Glover alluded to in a spec script posted to Twitter Wednesday morning (because why not take an opportunity to shade an industry that requires black shows to have white executive translators, as reported in his New Yorker profile?).

for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool. — donald (@donaldglover) March 28, 2018

See Glover’s full script, below. It finds Deadpool in the Kenyan Savannah (having a hilarious/horrifying nightmare about Ben Carson), wondering aloud if the show didn’t happen because executives thought it alienated white audiences. “All the writers were black,” Deadpool says in the script. “And the references were pretty black too. I heard they went over the lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week.” Eventually, it even theorizes about which actress bit Beyoncé.