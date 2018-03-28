‘Donald Trump’ Weighs in on Daily Show’s ‘Brackets of Bullsh**t’ Final Eight

Unlike his predecessors, the real President Donald Trump did not share his March Madness NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament brackets with the public. However, fake Donald Trump (Anthony Atamanuik of The President Show), went ahead and offered his analysis of The Daily Show’s spoof “Third Month Mania: The Brackets of Bulls**t.” The competition, now down to its final excruciating eight, pits the worst examples of B.S. perpetrated by POTUS versus everyone else’s nonsense. Among the four Trump-related contenders left, there was, of course, the false claims about his inauguration crowd size. “Wasn’t that incredible?” fake Trump said. “Not only that, I made Sean Spicer repeat it on his first day of work — nuked his career from the very start!”