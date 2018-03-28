Latest News from Vulture

1:05 a.m.

‘Donald Trump’ Weighs in on Daily Show’s ‘Brackets of Bullsh**t’ Final Eight

Real Trump didn’t share his March Madness bracket, but fake Trump (Anthony Atamanuik) loved the Daily Show’s version that’s all about him.

12:03 a.m.

Edward Norton’s Production Company Sued After Fatal Set Fire in Harlem

On March 22 a fire broke out in a building being used by Norton’s Class 5 Productions for Motherless Brooklyn.

Yesterday at 10:31 p.m.

Former Weinstein Assistant Says She Tried to Curtail His Behavior in 1998

Zelda Perkins says that as part of her 1998 non-disclosure agreement Harvey Weinstein was required to go to therapy.

Yesterday at 10:22 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Revenge of the Girls You Forgot About

This is one of cycle 24’s better episodes, but there’s still plenty of tomfoolery.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Rise Recap: It’s Your Fault, Mr. Mazzu

Let’s do a pro/con list, shall we?

Yesterday at 9:12 p.m.

R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Says He ‘Trained’ 14-Year-Old Girl to Be His Sex Slave

Kitti Jones is speaking out about the new allegations in a BBC Documentary.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Roseanne Recap: No Skirting the Issue

Sara Gilbert is absolutely stealing the season so far.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

How the Roseanne Premiere Handled Donald Trump

Do the jokes run deep enough?

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

Roseanne Premiere Recap: What’s Up, Deplorable?

The Conner family is back in primetime (and yeah, Roseanne voted for Trump).

Yesterday at 8:22 p.m.

Team from Gilmore Girls and Golden Girls Is Working on Gay Retirees Comedy

Writing duo Stan Zimmerman and James Berg are developing a sitcom about a group of senior citizen gay men who live together in Palm Springs.

Yesterday at 6:15 p.m.

Justin Bieber’s Manager Is Going to Make Marvel Superhero Movies

He has partnered with David Maisel, the founding chairman of Marvel Studios.

Yesterday at 4:24 p.m.

Katrina Lenk’s Sultry Performance of Fiddler on the Roof Is Something to Behold

The giggles are almost too much to handle.

Yesterday at 3:58 p.m.

Big Little Lies Has Cast a Sexy Surfer Character for Season Two

Think of the beach waves.

Yesterday at 2:43 p.m.

UnREAL Star Brandon Jay McLaren on Dr. Simon’s Big ‘Conundrum’

“The Rachel vortex is apparently a real thing.”

Yesterday at 2:08 p.m.

If You Like Dour British Detective Shows, Watch Collateral

Carey Mulligan is a very dour British detective.

Yesterday at 12:28 p.m.

Kodachrome Trailer: Ed Harris and Jason Sudeikis Do Daddy Issues

See it on Netflix April 20.

Yesterday at 11:47 a.m.

Wild Wild Country: Where Are They Now?

An update on the Netflix docuseries’ idiosyncratic cast.

Yesterday at 11:00 a.m.

Sean Penn, Puffing Cigs on Colbert, Complains About All the #Content

*Deep inhale*

Yesterday at 10:46 a.m.

Beyoncé Taught Chloe x Halle to Take Creative Control of Their Own Album

“Beyoncé has always encouraged us to trust our intuition.”

Yesterday at 10:33 a.m.

Splitting Up Together May Not Be Worth the Commitment

Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson go through divorce in the nicest way possible.