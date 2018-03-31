Hmmm, Here’s Why Donald Trump’s Name Will Never Be Mentioned on Roseanne

Photo: Adam Rose/ABC

Despite the Roseanne revival content mill generally revolving around how the working-class sitcom approaches Donald Trump’s presidency — the first episode was a literal sister show-down between Roseanne and Jackie about the 2016 election — don’t expect to be hearing Trump this, Trump that for the remainder of the season. Mostly because, well, Trump’s name isn’t even mentioned, and that was a strategic choice. “The Conners aren’t Trump supporters. Roseanne’s character is a Trump supporter — she’s the only one — and we never say his name, actually, in the show,” Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene and executive produces the revival, said on Watch What Happens Live this week. (THR confirmed with ABC that Gilbert’s comment is indeed accurate.)

The rationale for Gilbert and the rest of the creative team, she explained, is that Roseanne “is not” a show about politics. “It’s not about anyone’s position or a policy, it’s really about what happens to a family when there’s a political divide, which is something that I think the entire country can relate to and something we need to talk about,” she said. “With our show, it’s never about ‘doing an issue’ or ‘doing politics.’ It’s, How do these things affect a family unit?” So, while Trump may call Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on the show’s incredible ratings, the political themes will only decrease from here.