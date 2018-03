C’mon, sing it with us now — we know you remember those early aughts beats from the Top 40 charts. Ready? Manafort committed tax fraud. It wasn’t me! Shady business dealings abroad. It wasn’t me! So many staffers who could be involved. It wasn’t me! How’d you think you wouldn’t be caught. It wasn’t me! We could go on and on with the chorus potential here, but please, go on and watch James Corden and Shaggy do it so much better.