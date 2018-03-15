Drake Plays Video Games on Streaming, Finds New Ways to Be Corny

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT

On Wednesday night, streaming zaddy Drake finally made the act of watching other people play video games charming. Taking a break from recording his new album, Drake played Fortnite on Twitch, setting a new streaming record. For the uninitiated, Fortnite is a popular survival game, and Twitch is a live-streaming platform where gamers can watch each other play. (“Being attracted to men means at some point in your life you’ve pretended to be interested in watching someone play video games,” comedian and American Vandal writer Jaboukie Young-White tweeted once, in his infinite wisdom.) But the rapper wasn’t alone: Drake (username TheBoyDuddus) was joined by Travis Scott (cactus_jackk92) and NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster (FaZeJuJu_19), along with top player Ninja.

During play, Drake and Ninja chatted about the benefits of working from home, and whether pineapple pizza is an unholy union or a delicious treat. “I’ve been recording most of this album in Miami. I work mostly from home,” Drake said. “Studio at the crib, you know? Have a chef come through, make some food. That’s where I get the most work done. That way if I want to record something, I can just wake up and go in the other room and get it done.” Then Scott arrived:

travis scott: “ayo juju you got bandaids?”



ninja: “BANDAIDS??? HAHAHA”



travis scott: “shutup nigga”



LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/7QmkRRXP1V — Memes 😈 (@memetiddies) March 15, 2018

(The joke here, apparently, is that in the game they’re called “bandages.”)

Travis Scott saying “God’s plan, let’s get it” after Drake revives him in Fortnite has to be the greatest thing I have ever witnessed pic.twitter.com/rAYNy7CDjL — Alex Brocato (@brocatoalex7) March 15, 2018

Logic and Post Malone watched from afar, tweeting their commentary. The latter invited Drizzy to play PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), a multiplayer battle royale game.

Tell the boy drizzy he don’t want it with Bobby! 😂🤣 — Bobby Tarantino (@Logic301) March 15, 2018

PUBG is still better — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) March 15, 2018

Meanwhile, poet laureate Chrissy Teigen is the rest of us: