Grrrrr, Drew Barrymore needs her meaty chunks of human flesh, and she needs them now! Well, okay, we guess we should clarify — Drew Barrymore’s character on Santa Clarita Diet needs her meaty chunks of human flesh due to a bizarre virus in her body, with the second season returning to Netflix to continue her quest to get those cannibalistic tendencies in order. And by the looks of it, things aren’t going too peachy if that “kill room” is any indication. At least her husband and daughter are super supportive! It’s back March 23.