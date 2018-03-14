Eddie Redmayne and Other Celebrities Mourn Stephen Hawking

Renowned British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking died at 76 last night at his home in Cambridge, England. In addition to his contributions to the study of astrophysics, space, and time, Hawking, who was diagnosed with ALS in 1963 at 21 years old, is believed to have been the longest-living person with the disease. His 1988 book A Brief History of Time became an international best seller. In the wake of his passing, Hawking was remembered by the numerous celebrities and other icons who interacted with him, including Eddie Redmayne, who won an Oscar for playing the scientist in The Theory of Everything. “We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet,” Redmayne said in a statement. “My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”
