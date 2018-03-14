Eddie Redmayne and Other Celebrities Mourn Stephen Hawking

Photo: Hannah Taylor/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Renowned British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking died at 76 last night at his home in Cambridge, England. In addition to his contributions to the study of astrophysics, space, and time, Hawking, who was diagnosed with ALS in 1963 at 21 years old, is believed to have been the longest-living person with the disease. His 1988 book A Brief History of Time became an international best seller. In the wake of his passing, Hawking was remembered by the numerous celebrities and other icons who interacted with him, including Eddie Redmayne, who won an Oscar for playing the scientist in The Theory of Everything. “We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet,” Redmayne said in a statement. “My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”

Other tributes came from the cast of The Big Bang Theory, including Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Mayim Bialik.

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2018

John Oliver.

Stephen Hawking was a brilliant man, but he was also an incredibly funny man. It was a huge privilege to waste some of his time, and I'll never forget the twinkle in his eye here ...https://t.co/xUmm2qIAiN — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) March 14, 2018

Simpsons producers and writers Matt Selman and Al Jean.

Farewell to Stephen Hawking, the most intelligent guest star in the brief history of The Simpsons pic.twitter.com/po3fIHgEdh — Matt Selman (@mattselman) March 14, 2018

.@TheSimpsons RIP Stephen Hawking. A sense of humor as vast as the universe. pic.twitter.com/528kWRhfVR — Al Jean (@AlJean) March 14, 2018

Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Brent Spiner.

Farewell Stephen Hawking. A great man. Honored to have spent time with him. RIP. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) March 14, 2018

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Genius is so fine and rare. Goodbye Professor Hawking. You inspired and taught us all. pic.twitter.com/9Drdnv2eEe — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) March 14, 2018

And more.

RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2018

I am very saddened to hear of Stephen Hawking’s passing. His book was an enormous influence on me in college and meeting and getting to talk with him was one of the great thrills of my life. You are shining in the heavens you so loved now! — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 14, 2018

there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking... See you in the next ❤️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018

One of the greatest minds our species has ever produced is returned to the stars. It is a great loss to the scientific community. He was a hero to so many. Stephen Hawking, let us honor your work by respecting always the importance of scientific inquiry. https://t.co/BuNaEUrcer — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 14, 2018

“Nothing cannot exist forever.”- Stephen Hawking pic.twitter.com/dvuVEiExy7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 14, 2018

We can’t let Stephen Hawking’s passing slow the formation of Trump’s Space Force. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 14, 2018