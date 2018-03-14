Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

See Elena and Lila Together in the First Photos From HBO’s My Brilliant Friend

HBO hired two pairs of actresses to play the friends as kids and teenagers.

24 mins ago

Love, Simon Star Nick Robinson Was ‘Popular-ish’ in High School

“I don’t think anyone has a great time in high school. If you do, you might be in trouble.”

12:00 p.m.

Watch This Exclusive Short Film Starring the Dogs of Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs

Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, and Tilda Swinton chat about the meaning of doghood in this delightful stop-motion animated short.

11:31 a.m.

Spring Music Preview: Cardi B, Jack White, and More Albums We Can’t Wait to Hear

The soundtrack for the warmer months is already stacked.

11:00 a.m.

Everything That’s Happened on This Is Us, in Chronological Order

A handy timeline to your favorite twisty family drama.

10:30 a.m.

Eighth Grade Trailer: Being a Tween Right Now Looks Rough

In theaters July 13.

10:18 a.m.

This Is Us Creator Unites Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde in Life Itself Trailer

Written and directed by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

9:58 a.m.

A Wrinkle In Time’s Most Burning Man Moments

It’s a movie best-appreciated with a healthy dose of childlike wonder, or a fist full of psychedelic drugs

9:54 a.m.

Trailer: Sara Bareilles and John Legend Chant in Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Resurrecting Easter Sunday.

9:21 a.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Babes Who Book

Who image architects the image architects?

9:09 a.m.

Eddie Redmayne and Other Celebrities Mourn Stephen Hawking

“We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet.”

8:42 a.m.

Anya Taylor-Joy Is Ready for Her Close-Up

Since breaking out in The Witch, the 21-year-old actress has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces in horror.

8:10 a.m.

Why One Day at a Time Deserves to Get a Third Season

Its existence will always be a benchmark for how I think about what TV can be in 2018.

1:34 a.m.

Late Night Laughed Rex Tillerson Out of the Trump Administration

Late-night hosts dedicated their monologues to the news that President Trump had fired the secretary of State.

12:18 a.m.

This Is Us Producer Hints That Deja’s Father May Play a Part in the Next Season

Randall is going to have some feelings about this.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Rise Series Premiere Recap: Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Josh Radnor

Justice for Miss Wolfe!

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Fosters Season Finale Recap: Leaving the Nest

What a lovely and wonderful finale.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Chrissy Metz on Her This Is Us Wedding and the Process of Letting Go

“Jack will be forever in Kate’s heart, but she had to make room for Toby.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The This Is Us Finale Confirms This Show Is No Longer Comfort Food

Oh my God, this show is the saddest thing on network television.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

This Is Us Season Finale Recap: A Toast to the Future

The great Ka-Toby wedding is finally upon us!