Eighth Grade Trailer: Being a Tween Right Now Looks Rough

“Back to back, like they’re Jordan ’96, ’97”: A24 has another suburban girl’s coming-of-age story. Eighth Grade, comedian Bo Burnham’s directorial debut, follows 13-year-old Kayla Day’s last week of middle school. “Growing up can be a little bit scary and weird,” Day (Elsie Fisher) admits. After she’s voted the quietest in her class, Kayla tries to break out of her shell with a YouTube channel and a to-do list comprised of getting “more confidence,” “more friends,” and “a best friend.” Vulture’s critic Emily Yoshida found Burnham’s direction “patient and endlessly empathetic,” and praised Fisher’s lead performance. See it in theaters July 13.