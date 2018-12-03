Give Eminem a stage and he’ll wipe the floor with a certain someone’s toupee. He previously blasted Donald Trump in a searing freestyle last year; now performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, he’s come for the NRA. After being introduced by Parkland school shooting survivor Alex Moscou and Big Sean, Em debuted a new verse to his song “Nowhere Fast” demanding gun control:

This whole country is going nuts and the NRA is in our way

They’re responsible for this whole production

They hold the strings, they control the puppet

And they threaten to take away donor bucks

So they know the government won’t do nothing and no one’s budging

Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons

They love their guns more than our children