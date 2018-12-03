Give Eminem a stage and he’ll wipe the floor with a certain someone’s toupee. He previously blasted Donald Trump in a searing freestyle last year; now performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, he’s come for the NRA. After being introduced by Parkland school shooting survivor Alex Moscou and Big Sean, Em debuted a new verse to his song “Nowhere Fast” demanding gun control:
This whole country is going nuts and the NRA is in our way
They’re responsible for this whole production
They hold the strings, they control the puppet
And they threaten to take away donor bucks
So they know the government won’t do nothing and no one’s budging
Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons
They love their guns more than our children
Em told Vulture he wasn’t particularly thrilled that said “puppet” chose not to use his Twitter fingers the last time the rapper spoke out. Perhaps his strings were just too tied.