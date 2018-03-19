Awards Season Is Over, So Allison Janney Is Dancing With Hot Guys From Now On

After months and months of schmoozing, drinking, chatting, and campaigning, Allison Janney won her Oscar. Her reward, courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres: about a minute of grinding with shirtless hotties. The morning after winning Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya, Janney had to be up bright and early for a table read for her CBS sitcom Mom. “I wanted to give you a celebration because I think you deserve it. Come on out!” Ellen decreed, as a trio of men carrying Champagne, flutes, and a sash entered the stage. This is how every Oscar campaign should end from now on.

