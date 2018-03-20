Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano Will Star in Sam Shepard’s True West on Broadway

More than a year after his death, Sam Shepard’s work is getting a new life on Broadway. The Roundabout Theatre Company announced today that Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano will star as the brothers Lee and Austin, respectively, in a new production of Shepard’s True West directed by James Macdonald. The production marks the first Broadway staging of the play since Philip Seymour Hoffman and John C. Reilly famously starred it in (and traded roles) in 2000. True West previously helped make the careers of Gary Sinise and John Malkovich when they starred in a Steppenwolf production of it together in 1982. Point is, Hawke and Dano have a lot of history to live up to. The Roundabout’s staging of True West will start preview performances at the American Airlines Theatre on December 27 and open January 24, 2019.