Ethan Hawke Is Your Hot, Conflicted Priest in A24’s First Reformed

Paul Schrader is pairing up with cool-kid studio A24 to deliver First Reformed, about a small-town priest struggling with his faith. (Call it Silence meets Doubt?) When Amanda Seyfried, playing a pregnant member of the congregation of Father Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke), seeks his counsel about her radical-environmentalist husband, the grieving pastor’s faith is shaken. The holy thriller premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival. See it in theaters May 18.