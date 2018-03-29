Ethan Hawke Is Your Hot, Conflicted Priest in A24’s First Reformed
Paul Schrader is pairing up with cool-kid studio A24 to deliver First Reformed, about a small-town priest struggling with his faith. (Call it Silence meets Doubt?) When Amanda Seyfried, playing a pregnant member of the congregation of Father Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke), seeks his counsel about her radical-environmentalist husband, the grieving pastor’s faith is shaken. The holy thriller premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival. See it in theaters May 18.
Watch Now
- Dogs Review Isle of Dogs
- How To Make Your Own Wes Anderson Soundtrack
- The History of Giant Robots in Pop Culture
- 13 Scenes From the Leprechaun Movies That Feel Too Absurd to Exist
- Video Games Don’t Know How to Handle Current Events
- Cinematographers React to Rachel Morrison’s Historic Oscar Nomination
- Before Snapchat, See How Jeff Koons Made Iconic Public Art With Puppy
- The Best Supervillains Are Relatable Ones
- Why Edgar Wright Makes Some of the Best Movie Soundtracks
- This Underground Live-Action Monster Battle Is Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen
- 5 Iconic Moments From Guillermo del Toro Films
- How Black Panther Reinvents Hollywood Visions of Africa