Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Correctly Read Best Picture Winner

If you were dissatisfied with The Shape of Water winning best picture at this year’s Oscars, you should probably just turn your TV off now; no reversals are in store this time around. After last year’s still-astounding fiasco, in which Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty inaccurately declared La La Land to be king of the mountain, only to later have it revealed that Moonlight won the honor, everyone was a little more careful this year. Nevertheless, Shape director Guillermo del Toro couldn’t help but sneak a wee little peek, just to make sure. Thanks for the GIF, GDT.