Oh, how we love it when FKA Twigs sells us things we don’t need. One year it was Google glasses (remember those?), another it was Nike; now the singer has emerged from her cave to peddle us Apple’s new speaker, but this time she brought some friends. The singer stars in the brand’s latest commercial, but since it’s directed by Spike Jonze, we’ll call it a short film. Twigs plays a working stiff who comes home from a long day of monotony and just wants to hear some banging tunes. In swoops a surprise new Anderson .Paak song, “‘Til It’s Over” (conveniently also out on Apple Music), and suddenly her cramped apartment (and life) expands, Inception-style, into a dance floor. (This is FKA Twigs, you knew there’d be choreo.) New Yorkers and tiny-home enthusiasts, rejoice!