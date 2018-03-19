Flight of the Conchords Delay Tour After Bret McKenzie Breaks His Hand in a Fall

Photo: Instagram @flightoftheconchords

Bret, you got it going on. Sadly, in this case, “it” is a fairly serious injury. New Zealand’s beloved Flight of the Conchords had to suddenly suspend their tour after Bret McKenzie broke his hand falling down a flight of stairs. “Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury - falling down some stairs,” he posted to the band’s Instagram account on Sunday. “The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks. I’m sorry not to be able to do these upcoming shows but I’m looking forward to coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands.” The band’s upcoming dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland are postponed for the foreseeable future. You think the stairs are your friend, but taking the stairs is danger.