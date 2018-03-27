Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant Zelda Perkins, who worked in the London Miramax office in the late ‘90s, says that she tried to use her legal agreement with her former boss to stop his alleged pattern of sexual harassment and abuse. The Associated Press reports Perkins included requirements in a non-disclosure agreement that he would seek psychiatric help for his abusive behavior.

Last fall, Perkins broke her near 20-year non-disclosure agreement to reveal the sexual misconduct she and a colleague experienced and the “egregious” terms of the settlement. At the time she explained that she was “made to feel ashamed” for coming forward with the accusations and went through a grueling, secretive process. She alleged that Weinstein would appear in the workplace without pants, and her co-worker accused Weinstein of attempted rape. In addition to receiving 125,000 pounds for Perkins’ silence, the agreement required Weinstein to attend therapy for three years. If he made another payout to an accuser the company would either have to reveal the legal action to Miramax’s then-owner Disney or fire the movie mogul.

Though Perkins said she had hoped her agreement would “create protection for people in the future,” she told AP “I have no idea if any of the obligations were upheld.” When she saw Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival several years later, she claims, “he told me that everything I had done was pointless.”

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Perkins will reportedly testify about harassment and non-disclosure agreements in front of British Parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee on Wednesday.