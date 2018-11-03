SNL’s Frances McDormand Wants to Preach the Powers of Burlap Dresses and Vaseline

Honestly, looking back at that memorable Oscars speech and subsequent stolen hardware, did you really think Kate McKinnon wasn’t going to don a short wig and break out a Frances McDormand impression when she got the chance? She has two words for all of you unworthy plebeians out there: Burlap dresses! And some other words for other people: Skincare regimes only consisting of Vaseline are cool, as is curling your hair with the concept of anger! We’re not sure what it all means — rehearsing a Coen movie? — but we’re taking notes.

