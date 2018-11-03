Honestly, looking back at that memorable Oscars speech and subsequent stolen hardware, did you really think Kate McKinnon wasn’t going to don a short wig and break out a Frances McDormand impression when she got the chance? She has two words for all of you unworthy plebeians out there: Burlap dresses! And some other words for other people: Skincare regimes only consisting of Vaseline are cool, as is curling your hair with the concept of anger! We’re not sure what it all means — rehearsing a Coen movie? — but we’re taking notes.