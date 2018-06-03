Latest News from Vulture

6:53 p.m.

Angry Bachelor Fans Paid For 16 Anti-Arie Billboards In Two States

Look for signs that say “Arie… Not okay. Just leave.” in Minnesota and Southern California.

5:42 p.m.

Life Sentence Is Too Whimsical for Its Own Good

The new CW dramedy starring Lucy Hale follows a woman whose terminal cancer is suddenly cured.

5:01 p.m.

Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Pleads Guilty to Fraud

He could be sentenced to 40 years.

4:50 p.m.

The Weinstein Company Sale Fell Through Again (Again)

Due to “disappointing information.”

4:06 p.m.

No One Wanted to Watch Ryan Seacrest Get Ignored on the E! Red Carpet

Viewership for Live With Kelly and Ryan remains high, however.

4:00 p.m.

Donald Sutherland on His Famous Don’t Look Now Sex Scene

“We were in a room by ourselves. I don’t know about Julie [Christie], but I’m never naked in front of somebody! I was shy.”

3:24 p.m.

The Best Shows on Netflix to Use As Background Noise

From Altered Carbon to Grace and Frankie, what to watch while you’re cooking, cleaning, and napping.

2:53 p.m.

Is Eliza the Most Thankless Part in Hamilton?

Today’s Olivier nominations continued a trend.

2:31 p.m.

Of Course Fyre Festival Spent an Exorbitant Amount on a Yacht for Blink-182

And other nonsense.

2:05 p.m.

Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like Is a Joyous Celebration of a TV Legend

Like Fred Rogers himself, this PBS special speaks to the deepest part of us.

1:46 p.m.

Christopher Robin Trailer: Winnie the Pooh Is Coming for Paddington’s Throne

Winnie the Pooh has ditched the Hundred Acre Woods.

1:34 p.m.

How a Veteran R&B Singer Scored the Biggest Hit of His Career

Tank’s “When We” is doing big numbers, and even he’s surprised.

1:16 p.m.

A Tribute to Lady Bird, Which Won No Oscars, But Was Still Hella Tight

We need more movies that show girlhood and home life as something dramatic and exquisite.

1:01 p.m.

Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles’s Daughter Killed in Brooklyn Car Crash

Miles’s daughter was one of two children killed in the crash.

12:13 p.m.

How Oprah, Reese, and Mindy Overcame Their Own Insecurities

The stars of A Wrinkle in Time get real with Vulture.

12:01 p.m.

Colbert Had to Switch His Monologue to Respond to Yesterday’s Bonkers News Cycle

Sam Nunberg’s media blitz trumped the monologue Colbert had planned.

11:59 a.m.

Why RuPaul’s Reversal on Trans Issues Is So Surprising

A look back at the history of RuPaul on trans identity.

11:44 a.m.

Director Cory Finley Makes the Case for Thoroughbreds As a Romantic Comedy

Director Cory Finley on violence against women onscreen, and why men are so afraid of female characters alone together.

11:21 a.m.

Luke Cage and His Hoodies Will Be Back on June 22

Netflix released a teaser for season two of the Marvel series.

11:06 a.m.

The Bachelor Finale Pissed Off Some Former Bachelor Stars, Too

“STOP. FILMING. HER.”