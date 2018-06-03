Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After domestic abuse allegations against Gary Oldman resurfaced this week, the actor’s 20-year-old son Gulliver Oldman penned a letter defending his father. Following Oldman’s Oscars win on Sunday for Best Actor, his accuser, Donya Fiorentino (who is also his ex-wife and Gulliver’s mother), referenced the alleged abuse to TMZ. “Congratulations, Gary and congratulations to the Academy for awarding not one but two abusers with Oscars,” Fiorentino said, referencing Oldman’s win as well as Kobe Bryant’s for Dear Basketball.

In early February, Oldman’s ex told the Daily Mail that her marriage to Oldman was a “nightmare,” and she claimed in 2001 that he hit her with a telephone in front of their very young children. According to Gulliver, however, the incident “did not happen.” He wrote, “In the case of my father, there is only innocence,” adding, “There never has been any guilt.” The young man also noted that his father was granted full custody after the divorce, adding, “Custody of children is not given to a wife beater, and under most circumstances, hardly ever a man. My having lived, full time with my father should be in itself, proof enough.”

Gulliver referred to his father as “my only hero” and spoke to The Darkest Hour star’s character and talent. In contrast, he called Fiorentino “a sad and very troubled person most of her life.” He continued, “This lie, all of her lies, things she has been perpetuating and living in as “’her truth’ — all of this has brought about so much pain and hardship for my father and for all of us.”

You can read the letter in full below.

❗️IMPORTANT - please read AND share!!

Gulliver Oldman's statment about the totally false allegations against his father Gary Oldman. It saddens us he had to write this, but hopefully he'll be heard and understood.https://t.co/JKIDGiR793 pic.twitter.com/POJu8bUhTN — Gary Oldman Web 🌐 (@GaryOldmanWeb) March 5, 2018